Underdog Nets Win Outright; Stun Bucks 126-123

Kyrie Irving poured in 38 points as the Brooklyn Nets earned a surprising 126-123 victory over the heavily favored Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

Brooklyn entered the contest as +9.5 road underdogs and had previously won just two of its last 14 games.

The Nets also received solid production from new additions Andre Drummond and Seth Curry. Drummond posted an outstanding line of 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block in 29 minutes – the most he’s played since joining the team at the February 10 trade deadline. Curry, too, saw 29 minutes of action, notching 19 points, including four three-pointers, while chipping in three assists. The double-digit scoring effort was his fifth straight in a Nets uniform.

Steve Nash’s squad was once again without Kevin Durant (MCL Sprain) and Ben Simmons (conditioning/back soreness). Fortunately for the club, Durant could return to the lineup as soon as Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. As for Simmons, he is now dealing with back soreness while continuing to work his way into playing shape. Brooklyn is taking the injury day by day, and there is still no timetable for his debut.

