Warriors' Gary Payton II Questionable Thursday vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to 95.7 The Game’s Official Twitter, Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with soreness in his shin.

Steve Kerr said Gary Payton II is questionable tonight vs. the Blazers. Felt discomfort in his shin. — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 25, 2022

It is a downgrade for Payton, who was listed as probable on the team’s initial injury report. The 29-year-old was expected to start for head coach Steve Kerr but is now shaping up to be a true game-time decision.

This season, Payton has been a sparkplug for the Warriors, particularly on the defensive end. His last contest saw him rack up six steals while adding 12 points and four rebounds. Payton is posting averages of 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per game for the season.

Should Payton ultimately be ruled out, it will either be Otto Porter or Jordan Poole earning the start. Both players have shown tremendous upside when given increased minutes and would certainly be in play in DFS contests, particularly those that incorporate the late swap. If Payton is active, his lack of usage on the offensive end makes him a risky play, despite his defensive prowess.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors listed as -10 favorites on the spread and -520 on the moneyline.