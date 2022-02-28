Washington Wizards Big Kristaps Porzingis Not Expected to Play Tuesday Against Pistons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBC Washington’s Chase Hughes reports that Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Kristaps Porzingis is not expected to play Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Kristaps Porzingis was still limited to 1-on-1 work today and is not expected to play tomorrow, per Wes Unseld Jr. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 28, 2022

Porzingis is dealing with a left knee bone bruise and was limited to one-on-one practice on Monday. Before his injury, he was averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.7 blocks a game.

Porzingis was part of a trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington on February 10. He and a protected 2022 second-round pick were sent to the Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Porzingis has yet to play a game for the Wizards.

After the trade, Mavs owner had this to say about Porzingis, “I think KP’s an incredible talent. But we needed that shooter, and we needed another ball handler who could create a shot, and unfortunately, that was the only way we were going to get them.”

