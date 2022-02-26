West Ham vs. Wolves: EPL Betting Breakfast by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

On Sunday, it’s an absolute must-have match for both sides, with West Ham and Wolves battling it out for European competition spots in the Premier League table.

WEST HAM VS. WOLVES MATCH INFORMATION

West Ham (12-6-8 â 42 points: 6th) | Wolves (12-4-9 â 40 points: 7th)

Match Date: Sunday, February 27

Match Time: 9:00 am ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

WEST HAM VS. WOLVES , MONEYLINE, OVER/UNDER, AND ODDS

Moneyline: West Ham +105 | Draw +220 | Wolves +290

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -130 | Under +160

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

WEST HAM VS. WOLVES , NEWS, ANALYSIS, AND PICKS

West Ham vs. Wolves Predictions and Picks

Under 1.5 Goals (+196)

This season, the Wolves have been an anomaly with the league’s lowest amount of total goals in their matches, scoring and conceding a total of 44 goals, eight lower than Burnley, who is the next closest Premier League club. They have gone under this total in 13 of their 25 fixtures, while one of those unders came in the reverse fixture between these two clubs at Molineaux Stadium.

West Ham has also recently struggled to produce the goal-scoring opportunities that have flowed so easily throughout most of the season. The Hammers have notched just 0.3, 0.6, 0.7, and 0.7 expected goals in their past four matches. This stout Wolves backline is the last thing a club struggling to score goals wants to see and gives us some serious value towards the under at a solid plus-money price.

EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.