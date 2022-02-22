WR Jarvis Landry Expresses Desire to Stay With the Cleveland Browns by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted that he put the ball in the organization’s court regarding his future with the team.

3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Landry expressed his desire to stay with the club but is willing to move on if he has to. In the 2021 season, he was second on the Browns in receiving yards with 570 and had two touchdowns. All of Landry’s stats from last season were career lows. However, he struggled through an MCL injury and only played in 12 games. Landry’s last full season was in 2019, where he racked up 1,174 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland finished the season a disappointing third in the AFC North with an 8-9 record. The Browns would owe Landry $14.3 million for the final year of his contract, but he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. If the Browns cut Landry, expect several teams to be interested in his services.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are +2800 to win Super Bowl LVII and +1300 to win the AFC Championship.