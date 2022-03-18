Alex Reyes to miss the start of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alex Reyes won’t be ready for Opening Day for the St. Louis Cardinals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Alex Reyes was diagnosed with a frayed labrum in his throwing shoulder and received a stem cell injection from Dr. Andrews, as previously reported. He will be no throw for “at least” two weeks. #stlcards expect his return in late May or early June. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 18, 2022

Reyes has a frayed labrum and is expected to be sidelined until May at the earliest. The plan is for Reyes to receive a stem cell injection and then be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks. Once Reyes is cleared to throw, he will begin a throwing program at extended spring training.

The righty was the closer for the Cardinals for a good portion of the 2021 season but faltered down the stretch. He finished the season with a 3.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 95 K, with 26 ER in 72.1 IP. The problem for the stopper was that he also walked 52 batters in those innings but was able to log 29 saves last season.

Reyes was likely to be part of a closer committee for the Cards this season, along with Giovanny Gallegos. Still, the team has let it be known that they might not name a closer and go with the reliever that gives them the best chance to win in any situation.

St. Louis has its work cut out for them this season as the Milwaukee Brewers (-125) are the clear favorites in the National League Central. The Cardinals are +200.

