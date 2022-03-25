Angels, Max Stassi Agree to 3-Year, $17.5 Million Extension by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Angels announced that Max Stassi has agreed to a three-year, $17.5 million contract. The deal also contains a $7.5 million club option for 2025.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have agreed to a three-year contract with catcher Max Stassi. pic.twitter.com/blggWlK3UC — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 25, 2022

Stassi would have been a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, but the agreement ensures his long-term future with LA, as both sides avoided arbitration Tuesday.

Although Stassi has yet to appear in more than 88 games in any of his nine Major League seasons, the 31-year-old has hit well with the Angels. He’s slashed .260, with 20 home runs and 55 RBI from 2020-21 (combined 118 appearances). Stassi is also one of the game’s better fielding catchers and pitch framers, proving his value lies beyond his ability to hit for power.

With fellow catcher Kurt Suzuki coming off a poor offensive year, Stassi has a realistic shot at earning the most playing time of his MLB career.

