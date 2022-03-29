Apple-MLB Release First Half Friday Night Baseball Schedule by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Apple and Major League Baseball have officially announced the first half of their 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule, a weekly doubleheader broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.

The action begins April 8 at 7 p.m. ET as the new-look New York Mets battle Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. Following that matchup, fans will be treated to reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, who will take on the defending American League Champion Houston Astros at 9:30 p.m. ET.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of Hall of Famer and trailblazer Jackie Robinson’s Major League Debut, and “Friday Night Baseball” will be there to help fans celebrate. On April 15, known across the baseball world as Jackie Robinson Day, “Friday Night Baseball” will feature the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in game one of the doubleheader, followed by Robinson’s former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, hosting the Cincinnati Reds.

Games will be made available in eight countries, a list comprised of the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

âFriday Night Baseballâ Full First Half Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals – 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET



Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET



Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics – 9:30 p.m. ET



Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals – 8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET



Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners – 9:30 p.m. ET



Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks – 9:30 p.m. ET



Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET



Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET



Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies – 8:30 p.m. ET



Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET



Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET



Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks – 9:30 p.m. ET

