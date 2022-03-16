Atlanta Braves Re-sign Eddie Rosario to a 2-Year, $18 Million Contract by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Braves sent out a press release, announcing that they have re-signed post-season hero Eddie Rosario to a two-year, $18 million contract.

The contract also includes a team option for the 2024 season. In 2021, Rosario had 98 hits, 62 RBI, 42 runs in 379 at-bats. He also had 14 home runs, a .305 OBP, a .740 OPS, and a 0.5 WAR. However, it was the playoffs where Rosario truly shone. He had 14 hits, three home runs, six runs, nine RBI, a .607 OBP, and a 1.647 OPS in 25 at-bats in the NLCS. That performance earned Rosario the Championship Series MVP.

Atlanta went on to win the franchise’s fourth World Series beating the Houston Astros in six games.

Over his seven-year MLB career, Rosario has 836 hits, 450 RBI, 442 runs, and 133 home runs in 3,040 at-bats. He also has a .278 AVG, a .309 OBP, and a .782 OPS. He becomes a much more valuable commodity with the addition of the universal designated hitter.

