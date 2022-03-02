Boston's Jaylen Brown Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

Jaylen Brown is officially listed as OUT for tomorrow's game vs. Memphis. No other injuries to report. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 2, 2022

In the first quarter of Tuesday night’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Brown injured the ankle and did not return to action. The good news is that head coach Ime Udoka told reporters that it shouldn’t be anything long-term and isn’t too severe, which is crucial news for a Celtics team that has reeled off 14 wins in their past 17 games. With just three games in the next week, that’s a light enough load that Brown may not miss too much action during his recovery.

Brown has averaged 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 50 starts on the season. With him out of the lineup, expect Derrick White and Grant Williams to see an uptick in playing time as one of the two swingmen slots into the starting five in JB’s place.

Boston Celtics NBA Finals Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently +1900 to win the 2022 NBA Finals on the FanDuel Sportsbook.