Braves acquire Matt Olson from Athletics in 5-player trade by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Atlanta Braves have traded Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick, and Joey Estes to the Oakland Athletics for Matt Olson.

Oakland will receive OF Cristian Pache, C Shea Langeliers, SP Ryan Cusick and SP Joey Estes, sources tell ESPN. Massive haul for Matt Olson, the Braves’ new first baseman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

In 2021, Olson had 153 hits in 565 at-bats for 111 RBI and 101 runs. He also hit 39 home runs with a .371 OBP, a .540 slugging percentage, a .911 OPS, and a 5.8 WAR. This move will be a homecoming for Olson, who grew up in the Atlanta area. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos spoke about the trade on Monday, saying the move was “the hardest transaction I’ve ever had to make.”

Olson has two more years on his current contract. With the acquisition of Olson, it appears unlikely the Braves with re-sign free-agent Freddie Freeman. Freeman has spent his entire 12-year career with the Braves.

Last season, Atlanta won the franchise’s fourth World Series in 2021, beating the Houston Astros in six games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Atlanta Braves are +1300 to win the 2022 World Series.