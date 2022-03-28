Bucks' Jrue Holiday off Injury Report, Should be Available Tuesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Monday’s NBA injury report does not list the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, meaning he should be available for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Holiday missed the Bucks’ 127-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday with left ankle soreness. With Holiday out, Jevon Carter and George Hill combined for 14 points and six assists.

Holiday leads Milwaukee with 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He’s also third in team scoring, averaging 18.6 points per night, and contributes 4.4 rebounds.

The Bucks have been dealing with injuries throughout the entire season. Giannis Antetokounmpo said of the team’s bumps and bruises down the stretch, “Obviously, you’ve got to start taking care of your body because…there’s a bunch of injuries like lingering, you know?”

The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference, half a game back of the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. The Sixers have an identical 46-28 record as both teams vie for position heading into the postseason.