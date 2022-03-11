Celtics Odds: Why You May Want To Reconsider Any ATS Bet Vs. Pistons Boston is a 14-point home favorite against the lowly Pistons by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With budding superstar Jayson Tatum shouldering the load offensively and the best defensive rating in the league, the Boston Celtics are playing as well as anybody and now get to host the lowly Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on Friday.

It has the makings of a rout for Boston, right? Perhaps an easy pay day for bettors? Well, not so fast.

Despite the fact Boston has won six of its last seven, and despite how it may look on paper for the almost-completely-healthy Celtics, bettors may want to think twice about placing a wager on the hosts. But it has more to do with the Pistons than anything else.

Detroit will enter Boston on Friday having went 8-1-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 10 games. The Pistons just missed out on covering against the fourth-seeded Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, too. Detroit, who was a 5.5-point home underdog, lost by six points to Chicago.

The Pistons are a 14-point road underdog (-110) against the Celtics, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That is a ton of points to give up — even for a team that has won 15 of its last 17 contests.

The 18-48 Pistons are 35-30-1 ATS on the season. The 40-27 Celtics, on the other hand, are a similar 35-31-3 ATS and 16-17-1 at home. It depicts how two teams that are separated by 22 wins actually are nearly identical when is comes to ATS profitability.

All told, it’s probably a game bettors will be staying away from — and for good reason.