Chicago Bears Release RB Tarik Cohen with Injury Designation

Tarik Cohen’s time in the Windy City has come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are releasing the running back with an injury designation.

Bears are releasing RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, per source. He is not able to pass a physical yet stemming from his knee injury during the 2020 season. Cohen’s goal is to be ready in time for this upcoming season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Cohen missed the entire 2021 season as he continues to recover from a devastating ACL injury suffered in 2020. The 26-year-old was unable to pass a recent physical, subsequently leading to his release.

Cohen, who hopes to be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign, recently spoke on his recovery, saying:

“I want to be the player I was before I got hurt. I won’t let myself come back before I’m ready and before I feel like I can put the same performances on that I was putting on before I got hurt.”

The former fourth-round pick certainly had his moments in Chicago. Cohen earned All-Pro honors in 2018 after catching 71 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with an additional 444 yards on the ground and three more scores. He followed that performance by catching a career-high 79 passes in 2019, ultimately landing a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension.

