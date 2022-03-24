Chiefs Inquire About Jaguars Wideout Laviska Shenault by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that the Kansas City Chiefs have inquired about acquiring Laviska Shenault from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Chiefs are inquiring about #Jags WR Laviska Shenault, per sources.



Shenault, 23, was a 2nd-rd pick in 2020 and has plenty of fans throughout the league. One HC told me: “That kid’s a baller. We loved him in the draft. … Only a matter of time before he really pops.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2022

In two seasons with the Jags, Shenault has compiled 121 receptions for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns. He was a second-round pick for Jacksonville in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has added key receiving threats in the offseason, having assembled several targets for Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, including Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram. It would make sense for Shenault, who failed to score a touchdown last season, to be on the trade block.

This news follows the Chiefs trading star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Shenault will not replace Hill’s 111 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, but the Chiefs must see potential in him.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are +950 to win Super Bowl LVII.