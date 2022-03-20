Connor Hellebuyck Will Start in Goal for Winnipeg Jets on Sunday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Here's how the #NHLJets are lined up this morning from those on the scene in Chicago. Will see what kind of update interim HC Dave Lowry provides on the status of C Adam Lowry. Hellebuyck set to start in goal vs #Blackhawks tonight. https://t.co/TeoHoRb0NX — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) March 20, 2022

The Jets are currently on the outside looking in as far as a playoff spot is concerned and Hellebuyck may be the main reason why that is so. He has a goal against average of 2.99 and a save percentage of .909. The GAA would be the worst of his career and save percentage the second worst. You’re not going to win consistently in the NHL with those numbers. Hellebuyck has also given up at least three goals in 10 straight starts. The good news is that Hellebuyck and the Jets will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, another team that has struggled this season.

The Jets sit 11th in the Western Conference, six points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot. They also have two games in hand on the Golden Knights. The bad news is that they would also have to climb above the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars to gain that final spot and that Stars team has two games in hand on the Jets.

The Jets are +190 (-1.5) on the puck line, -137 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-114), under (-106). You can find the bars and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.