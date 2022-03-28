Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Michael Gallup Questionable For Week 1 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Michael Gallup will be questionable for Week 1.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on WR Michael Gallup’s timeline from ACL surgery: “Optimistically, I expect him to give us a question mark around the first game. And I see a conversation that says conservatively, you would like to have a couple more games to get him out there.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 28, 2022

Gallup is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 17. He re-signed with Dallas in March to a five-year, $57.5 million contract. He is expected to be the Cowboys’ second-best option at wide receiver. In 2021, Gallup had 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Jones said, “Optimistically, I expect him to give us a question mark around the first game. And I see a conversation that says conservatively, you would like to have a couple more games to get him out there.”

Expect newly signed wideout James Washington to feature more in the offense until Gallup is ready to return to the lineup.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dallas Cowboys are +1500 to win Super Bowl LVII.