Cowboys sign James Washington to a 1-year deal

James Washington has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Former Steelers’ WR James Washington is going back to his home state of Texas and signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The contract is for one season as Washington will look to have a big year and parlay that into a multi-year deal after the season. Washington is a former 2018 second-round pick of the Steelers. He will help the Cowboys cover the loss of Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns) and Cedrick Wilson (Miami Dolphins).

The Cowboys made several other moves on Friday. They re-signed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract along with free-agent linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

This has been a challenging offseason for Dallas as salary cap issues have forced them to lose several key players such as Cooper, Randy Gregory, La’el Collins, and Wilson, among others. The Cowboys will have their work cut out for them trying to be the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since 2004.

