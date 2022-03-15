Denver Broncos Sign Randy Gregory Away from Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have signed Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract, not Dallas Cowboys.

And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dallas had re-signed the defensive end. However, according to Rapoport, Gregory did not like how the contract was worded. It’s incredibly awkward considering the Cowboys’ official Twitter account tweeted out the signing.

Gregory missed all of 2019 and part of the 2020 season due to an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. In 2021, Gregory had 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception in only 12 games.

The Broncos finished fourth in the AFC West with a 7-10 record last season. Gregory will join a Denver defensive squad that limited opposing offenses to the NFL’s third-least points per game at 18.9.

Gregory was a second-round pick, 60th overall, of Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played his first four seasons in Dallas, where he amassed 74 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles in 38 games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Denver Broncos are +1500 to win Super Bowl LVII.