Denver's Nikola Jokic Available For Sunday vs. Pelicans

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (non-COVID illness) has been listed as available for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, per the team’s Twitter.

Nikola Jokic – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE

Austin Rivers – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE

Zeke Nnaji – bilateral knee soreness – AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/Qk6uHgbmSz — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 6, 2022

Jokic did not play in Friday’s victory over the Houston Rockets, but it’ll be a quick turnaround for the big man as he will officially be in action on Sunday against the Pelicans. Head coach Mike Malone said he was feeling much better, so expect the reigning MVP to be in the starting lineup and see his regular dosage of minutes.

Jokic has averaged 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 56 starts this season. After an efficient 31-point outing in 23 minutes on Friday in Jokic’s place, expect center DeMarcus Cousins to return to the bench in this matchup.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Odds

The Denver Nuggets are currently four-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday with the total set at 229, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.