Denver's Nikola Jokic Available For Sunday vs. Pelicans
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (non-COVID illness) has been listed as available for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, per the team’s Twitter.
For tonight:— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 6, 2022
Nikola Jokic – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE
Austin Rivers – non-Covid illness – AVAILABLE
Zeke Nnaji – bilateral knee soreness – AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/Qk6uHgbmSz
Jokic did not play in Friday’s victory over the Houston Rockets, but it’ll be a quick turnaround for the big man as he will officially be in action on Sunday against the Pelicans. Head coach Mike Malone said he was feeling much better, so expect the reigning MVP to be in the starting lineup and see his regular dosage of minutes.
Jokic has averaged 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 56 starts this season. After an efficient 31-point outing in 23 minutes on Friday in Jokic’s place, expect center DeMarcus Cousins to return to the bench in this matchup.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Odds
The Denver Nuggets are currently four-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday with the total set at 229, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.