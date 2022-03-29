Diamondbacks Sign Ketel Marte to 5-Year, $76 Mill Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte have agreed on a five-year, $76 million contract extension.

Correction: The buyout is actually $3M on the option year https://t.co/lzjz0FGJ4U — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 28, 2022

The deal comes with a $13 million team option for the 2028 season and a $3 million buyout. The extension is pending a physical and will kick in at the start of the 2023 season.

In 2021, Marte had 108 hits in 340 at-bats for 50 RBI and 52 runs. He also had 14 home runs, a .377 OBP, a .909 OPS, and a 1.8 WAR. Marte’s numbers are impressive, especially considering he only played 90 games. He was limited by hamstring issues that kept him sidelined. Marte is a versatile fielder that can play shortstop, second base, and center field.

Over Marte’s career, he has 715 hits, 286 RBI, and 346 runs in 2,489 at-bats, hitting .287 with a .346 OBP over seven seasons.

Last season, the Diamondbacks were the worst team in Major League Baseball, with a 52-110 record.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Arizona Diamondbacks are +25000 to win the 2022 World Series.