Dolphins Acquire Tyreek Hill from Chiefs for 5 Draft Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Kansas City Chiefs have traded superstar wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The draft picks included in the deal are a 2022 first-rounder (29th overall), a 2022 second-rounder (50th overall), a 2022 4th-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder, and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Hill is one of the preeminent playmakers in the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will take a step back without him. He will join a Miami team that finished third in the AFC East with a 9-8 record.

In 2021, the Dolphins lacked a dominant rushing option, so opposing teams will be all over their passing attack with the addition of Hill. Throwing to Hill will likely be Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa had 263 completions for 2,653 yards in 13 games for the Dolphins in his sophomore season.

Hill’s presence would help the Dolphins’ other wideout targets, as he will immediately become the primary focus of opposing defenses which will shift coverage away from Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. His addition will also help Tagovailoa develop, but joining Miami will do more for his pocketbook than his statistics.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Dolphins moved from +3900 to +3600 win Super Bowl LVII after the addition of Hill.