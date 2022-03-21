Falcons sign QB Marcus Mariota to a 2-year deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a two-year deal with Marcus Mariota.

That was fast: The #Falcons have agreed to a 2-year deal with QB Marcus Mariota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

Mariota has been backing up Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for the past two seasons. Over that period, he only played 11 games, where he made 18 competitions for 230 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

This move could either be seen as a play to get a higher draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft or a hail mary wager that Mariota somehow figures it out and becomes the Falcons’ savior at the position. His best showing was the 2016 campaign with the Tennessee Titans. Mariota had 276 completions, 3,426 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions that year.

It looks like that Atlanta draft pick is going to be pretty valuable. Mariota’s signing follows the Falcons trading long-time starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Atlanta Falcons are +1000 to win Super Bowl LVII.