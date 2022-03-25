Five Sweet 16 Storylines for Friday's Matchups by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

March Madness has certainly lived up to the hype and basketball fans are ready for more with the Sweet 16 continuing on Friday. With that said, here are five storylines we have our eyes on for Friday’s action.

1) Saint Peter’s On the Cusp NCAA Tournament History

The feel-good story of this year’s tournament, St. Peter’s can become the first No. 15 seed to ever make the Elite Eight if it can earn a victory over Purdue.

2) Will The Final Four Feature Any No. 1 Seed?

Plenty of brackets were busted Thursday following Gonzaga and Arizona’s shocking departures, leaving Kansas as the lone No.1 seed remaining. Were the Jayhawks to lose against Providence (or in the Elite Eight on Sunday), it would mark the first time since 2011 that no No. 1 seed has reached the Final Four.

3) Can Hubert Davis & North Carolina Continue the Impressive Run?

On the NCAA Tournament bubble for much of the season, Hubert Davis’s first year as Tar Heels head coach has been eventful. From knocking off Duke in Coach K’s final home game to upsetting No. 1 Baylor in the tournament’s second round, Davis’s squad will be looking for more magic tonight against No. 4 UCLA.

4) Miami One Step Closer to Its Own History

While it may be shocking to some, Miami is the only ACC men’s basketball program to never make it to the Elite Eight. A victory over No.11 Iowa State would change that, as they join St. Peter’s as potential first-time Final Four participants.

5) Can Iowa State, Purdue & Providence Keep Final Four Dreams Alive?

It’s been a long time since any of these schools have made the Final Four. Specifically, we’re talking 1944 for Iowa State, 1980 for Purdue, and 1987 for Providence. A win on Friday would be one step closer to ending those respective droughts.

All March Madness odds and betting lines can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.