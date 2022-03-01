Florida Hurricanes Goalie Antti Raanta Will Start in Net Against Red Wings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Chip Alexander reports that Antti Raanta will start in the net for the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night.

Brind'Amour says Raanta will start against Wings. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 1, 2022

Raanta’s .909 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average is a step down from Frederik Andersen’s .930 SV% and 2.03 GAA, but he’s still a competent goalie. Raanta is 7-3-1 through 12 starts and has one shutout this season.

In addition, the Hurricanes have the best defense in the league, giving up only 2.35 goals per game. Carolina also allows the third-fewest shots in the NHL at 28.8 per night. Meanwhile, Detroit is 25th in shots per game, only managing 29.5.

The Canes are second in the NHL and are currently riding a five-game winning streak. Raanta’s previous game is part of the streak, a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 20.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hurricanes are -205 on the moneyline against the Detriot Red Wings. Carolina’s line was previously -225 before we knew Raanta was starting.