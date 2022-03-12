Heat List P.J. Tucker as Questionable Ahead of Matchup With Timberwolves

by

The Miami Heat could be down a starter on Saturday as they compete on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat’s official Twitter account confirmed that P.J. Tucker is questionable with knee pain against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tucker has appeared in 60 games for the Heat, starting 59 of those, and remains a valuable defensive presence. As per Basketball-Reference, the 36-year-old ranks third on the team in Defensive Box Plus/Minus and Defensive Win Shares.

However, Tucker doesn’t bring a ton of offensive upside to the court. The veteran forward has eclipsed double-digits in scoring just once over the past eight games and averages 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in just over 28 minutes per game.

The Heat can re-align their starting rotation in several ways if Tucker is ruled out ahead of tip-off. With Caleb Martin unavailable, we anticipate Max Strus getting his 11th start of the season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Heat lined as -3 favorites against the T-Wolves ahead of tip-off. Tucker’s presence in the lineup is unlikely to impact the line in either direction.

Picked For You

Related