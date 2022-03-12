Heat List P.J. Tucker as Questionable Ahead of Matchup With Timberwolves by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat could be down a starter on Saturday as they compete on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat’s official Twitter account confirmed that P.J. Tucker is questionable with knee pain against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

UPDATE: P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Wolves. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 12, 2022

Tucker has appeared in 60 games for the Heat, starting 59 of those, and remains a valuable defensive presence. As per Basketball-Reference, the 36-year-old ranks third on the team in Defensive Box Plus/Minus and Defensive Win Shares.

However, Tucker doesn’t bring a ton of offensive upside to the court. The veteran forward has eclipsed double-digits in scoring just once over the past eight games and averages 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in just over 28 minutes per game.

The Heat can re-align their starting rotation in several ways if Tucker is ruled out ahead of tip-off. With Caleb Martin unavailable, we anticipate Max Strus getting his 11th start of the season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Heat lined as -3 favorites against the T-Wolves ahead of tip-off. Tucker’s presence in the lineup is unlikely to impact the line in either direction.