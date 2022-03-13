Houston Rockets Center Christian Wood Expected to Return Sunday vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is expected to play in Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wood returns to the lineup following a three-game stint on the sidelines due to a non-COVID illness. Prior to his absence, the 26-year-old was in a groove offensively, averaging 24.7 points per game over his last three contests.

Wood has been the Rockets’ best player this season, leading the team in both points (17.9) and rebounds (10.1).

The former Detroit Piston could not have asked for a better matchup in his return, as the Pelicans are fresh off allowing a whopping 142 points in regulation to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. In three prior meetings with the Pels, Wood has recorded at least 19 points and eight rebounds in each matchup, making him a valuable target in Sunday DFS contests.

Woods’s return likely shifts promising rookie Alperen Sengun back to a reserve role.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rockets as +6.5 road underdogs on the spread and +215 on the moneyline.