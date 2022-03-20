Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon Ruled Out For Sunday vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Also, Malcolm Brogdon won’t play (rest). https://t.co/3XMEMzy3w1 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) March 20, 2022

This may be Indiana’s way of waving the white flag at the end of a tough season where they are well out of any play-in contention at 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Brogdon has been in and out of the lineup all season with the Achilles injury and it would not be a surprise to see him shut down for the season if it’s something that continues to linger.

Brogdon has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 36 starts this season. With him out of the starting lineup, expect Terry Taylor to slot into the starting lineup and see an uptick in both minutes and usage.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

The Indiana Pacers are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday with the total set at 235, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.