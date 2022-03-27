Josh Giddey Will Miss the Rest of the Season With a Hip Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Bleacher Report, Josh Giddey’s season is unceremoniously coming to an end. The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard is being shut down for the season with a hip injury.

Josh Giddey will miss the rest of the season due to hip soreness pic.twitter.com/obWuLSDwWP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2022

Giddey has been one of the few bright spots on the Thunder this season. The rookie sits third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game, leading the way with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. All told, Giddey ranks fourth on the Thunder in Value Over Replacement Player and fifth in Box Plus/Minus.

The Thunder are working through the same process with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC is evaluating if it’s worth shutting down their point guard, who has been limited by an ankle injury over the past couple of weeks.

That leaves a lot of minutes up for grabs in the Thunder’s backcourt. Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins have absorbed most of the time and will continue to be the de facto starters for Oklahoma City.

OKC is in action against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, trailing in the second quarter. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.