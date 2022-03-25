LA Clippers Forward Robert Covington Questionable vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Robert Covington of the Los Angeles Clippers is listed as questionable for Friday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Covington is dealing with a right-hand sprain, an injury he suffered in Tuesday’s 127-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 31-year-old wound up finishing the game with 14 points, including four three-pointers (his second straight outing knocking down at least four triples).

Covington has been solid since being acquired by the Clippers prior to the league’s trade deadline. In 15 appearances, the former Tennessee State alum is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks in a little over 21 minutes a night.

A true three and D specialist, fantasy owners’ best option of replacing Covington’s production (assuming he is ruled out) is forward Nicolas Batum, who would be in line for extra minutes and typically contributes across multiple categories.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently as the Clips listed as +5.5 home underdogs on the spread and +176 on the moneyline.