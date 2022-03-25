LA Dodgers Announce 3-Year Extension with Manager Dave Roberts by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dave Roberts won’t be leaving the California sunshine anytime soon.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Roberts have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Dave Roberts agrees to 3 year extension with Dodgers, through 2025 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 25, 2022

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Roberts was entering the final year of his contract, but the new agreement will keep the 49-year-old in LA through the 2025 campaign.

Hired by the club in 2016, Roberts has enjoyed tremendous success in his six years at the helm. The former player-turned-manager has led the Dodgers to three World Series appearances, winning it all in the pandemic shortened 2020 season. Roberts has accumulated an outstanding 543-329 record and has never missed the postseason during his tenure. His .622 winning percentage is the highest of any manager since 1940.

Boasting a star-studded lineup that includes the newly signed Freddie Freeman, Roberts’s Dodgers are once again positioned as World Series contenders.

