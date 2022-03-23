Lakers' LeBron James Ruled Out vs. 76ers Wednesday by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

James has missed just one of the team’s past 19 games and is likely just seeing some rest this evening. It’s a tough spot against such a good Philadelphia team to take a night off, but the team has the second-toughest remaining schedule, so there aren’t many good spots to get a night off. The Lakers sit just three games clear of 11th place in the West, but with only ten games left, they may feel comfortable enough with that lead.

James has averaged 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 54 starts this season. With him out of the lineup, expect Russell Westbrook to shoulder plenty of the responsibility in this one.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, with the total set at 227.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.