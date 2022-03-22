LeBron James Carries Lakers to Another Victory Over Cavaliers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Losing has never really been an option for LeBron James-led teams, and that’s made this season particularly challenging. The Lakers entered the year amidst much fanfare and betting confidence, eroded by substandard performances.

King James is not content to fade into the offseason and put together another strong showing against his former club, the Cleveland Cavaliers. When the dust settled, James had 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, his sixth triple-double of the season. It was also James’s third straight game with at least 36 points, and the sixth time over the past seven games, he cracked the 30-point mark.

He does it all 👑 pic.twitter.com/SdI9PmLVJf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2022

The Lakers are desperately clinging to the final play-in spot, sitting 10th in the Western Conference, 2.5 games up on the San Antonio Spurs.

