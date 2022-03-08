LeBron James OUT Monday vs. Spurs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Coming off a remarkable 56-point performance, Los Angeles Lakers fans and fantasy owners will have to wait to see what LeBron James has for an encore.

As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports, James has been ruled out for Monday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs due to a knee injury.

LeBron James will not play tonight against the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 8, 2022

The King played 39 minutes in Saturday’s 124-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors. With the Lakers set to embark on five games in seven days, this could be just a routine maintenance day for James.

The 37-year-old has put LA on his back all season. James sits second in league-scoring at 29.4 points per game while adding 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Unfortunately, his production has not translated into many wins. At 28-35, the Lakers currently sit ninth in the Western Conference.

With LeBron out of the lineup, Russell Westbrook should be able to play the style of basketball he is accustomed to. At $7,000 on FanDuel, Westbrook has sky-high upside in tonight’s DFS slate.

The Lakers are now listed as +6.5 road underdogs on the spread and +220 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.