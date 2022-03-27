Miami-Kansas: How to Watch, Stream & Bet the Elite Eight by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA Tournament continues Sunday with the first of two matchups, as No. 10 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes battle No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks. Here is everything you need to know as a spot in the Final Four awaits.

When and Where is Miami-Kansas?

#10 Miami: 26-10 (14-6) | #1 Kansas: 31-6 (14-4)

Date: 03/27/2022 | Time: 2:20 PM ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas | Venue: AT&T Center

How to Watch Miami-Kansas?

TV: CBS | Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner

How to Bet Miami-Kansas?

Moneyline: Miami +195 | Kansas -240

Spread: Miami +5.5 (-110) | Kansas -5.5 (-110)

Total: 145 Over -110 | Under -110

Miami Seeks First Final Four

The first time reaching the Elite Eight in program history, Miami will try and take things one step further as it chases its first-ever Final Four appearance.

Hurricanes Starting Five

PG Charlie Moore

SG Isaiah Wong

SF Kameron McGusty

PF Jordan Miller

C Sam Waardenburg

Can Bill Self Capture Second Title?

In search of his first NCAA Championship since 2008, Kansas’ Bill Self looks to improve upon a lackluster 3-5 Elite Eight record during his time as Jayhawks coach. Self’s last Elite Eight victory came in 2018 against Duke.

Jayhawks Starting Five

PG Dajuan Harris Jr.

SG Ochai Agbaji

SF Christian Braun

PF Jalen Wilson

C David McCormack