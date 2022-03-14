Michael Gallup Agrees to Five-Year, $62.5 Million Contract Extension With Cowboys by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With Amari Cooper on his way to the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys needed to replace his production. They didn’t have to look far, signing Michael Gallup to a five-year $62.5 million contract extension with $27 million in guarantees.

Gallup has spent his four-year career with the Cowboys, recording 2,902 yards and 193 receptions on 348 targets.

Injuries de-railed Gallup’s 2021 campaign, as the 25-year-old appeared in just nine games and set a career-low with 445 receiving yards.

Although Gallup will likely see increased productivity without Cooper, CeeDee Lamb stands to be the biggest beneficiary. Lamb has emerged as Dak Prescott’s go-to weapon, leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards this past season. The Oklahoma product will absorb some of Cooper’s 104 targets from last year, elevating his fantasy value for the upcoming year.

The signing will not impact the Cowboys’ standing in the futures market. Dallas remains near the top of the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently priced at +1500 to win it all.