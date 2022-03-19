Minnesota Twins Sign Slugging Shortstop Carlos Correa by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Minnesota Twins have signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-outs after the first two seasons, sources confirm to ESPN. First with the deal was @MarkBermanFox26.



Wow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

Correa was considered one of the top players on the free-agent market this offseason but still couldn’t find the break the bank contract he was looking for. This contract has escape clauses that could allow him to be a free agent again after the first and second years.

The Twins needed a shortstop after allowing Andrelton Simmons to leave in free agency to the Chicago Cubs, then acquired and traded away Isiah Kiner-Felefa to the New York Yankees. Trading Josh Donaldson in that same deal to the Yankees opened up the payroll needed to sign Correa. The Houston Astros were known to want Correa back and did offer a five-year $160 million contract in November. It is unknown if they increased their offer after the new CBA was negotiated.

