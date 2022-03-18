Minnesota Vikings Restructure Contract of WR Adam Thielen by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wide receiver Adam Theilen is staying in Minnesota.

Amidst rumors that the Vikings could potentially move on from Thielen, The Athletic’s Chad Graff reports the club has decided to restructure the contract of the veteran wideout.

Adam Thielen re-structured his contract, so he'll remain with the Vikings. The deal is expected to lower his 2022 cap number. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 18, 2022

Due $16.8 million in 2022, Graff notes the restructure is expected to lower Thielen’s cap number.

Speaking on his new deal, the 32-year-old jokingly said, “I guess you can’t get rid of me yet.”

Thielen, who is currently recovering from December ankle surgery, had another solid season for the Vikes in 2021. Second in targets behind number-one receiver Justin Jefferson, Thielen tallied 726 yards on 67 receptions, while he tied Jefferson for the team lead with ten touchdowns. It was the second straight season the undrafted free-agent notched double-digit scores.

Expected to be 100% healthy for the start of spring workouts, Thielen will likely fall in the WR3 range for 2022 fantasy drafts.

