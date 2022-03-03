MLB and MLBPA Scheduled to Meet Again on Thursday by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Times James Wagner reports that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are scheduled to meet again on Thursday.

Two days after labor talks in Florida were called off, the lead negotiators for MLB and the players’ union will meet in person today. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) March 3, 2022

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich added that it would be an informal one-on-one between MLB lead negotiator Dan Halem and MLBPA lead negotiator Bruce Meyer. Perhaps the two of them can find common ground faster without all the noise, but new proposals will probably not come out of this meeting. At the very least, it’s a positive sign that the two sides are still talking.

The owners have already canceled the first two series of the regular season, and both sides still seem far apart on several key issues.

MLB began this lockout when the previous collective bargaining agreement ended on December 2, 2021. Both sides have gone back and forth in these negotiations, with the owners telling players they were willing to miss a month of baseball. The MLBPA responded by arranging a fully staffed training facility for players to work out at.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to win the 2022 World Series at +600.