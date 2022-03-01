Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets Betting Guide: Ride the Habs While They're Hot by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +185 | Jets -225

Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (-135) | Jets -1.5 (+110)

Total: Over 6 (+100) | Under 6 (-120)

All NHL betting lines and odds are provided by BetMGM.

Odds to Win the Stanley Cup

Odds to Win Stanley Cup: Winnipeg Jets (+80 00 ) Odds to Win Stanley Cup: Montreal Canadiens (+100 000 )

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

Good news everyone, the Montreal Canadiens are no longer in last place in the NHL! They’re in second-to-last place. Regardless, the Canadiens have strung together five straight wins with their latest conquest a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators behind a pair of Artturi Lehkonen’s goals. Nick Suzuki leads the Habs in scoring with 11 goals and 22 assists.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are 12th in the Western Conference and have lost four of their past five games as they’re coming off a losing streak-snapping win over the last-place Arizona Coyotes. Kyle Connor had the game-winner and two goals on the night to add to his team-leading 32 goals and 58 points (26 assists).

Winnipeg is 18th in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.91 goals per game, while Montreal is 31st with 2.28. As bad as the Canadiens have been on offense, they’ve been even worse on defense. The Habs allow the most goals per game in the NHL at 3.74, while the Jets are a more respectable 18th with 2.98.

Against the puck line, Montreal is 24-29 and 13-14 on the road, while Winnipeg is 29-24 and 12-12 at home. One trend to watch is the over is 8-1 in the Canadiens’ past nine games after they’ve scored two goals or fewer in their previous outing.

There’s no question the Habs are bad, but they’re on an epic run right now. The Canadiens have issues scoring, so we’re going to recommend taking the goal-and-a-half on the puck line.

Even with the spotty offense, we’re ignoring the trends and have to lay something down on the over.

The Picks: Canadiens puck line +1.5 (-135), Over 6 (-120)



