NBA Eastern Conference Title Futures: Milwaukee Bucks Lead the Pack

The battle for Eastern Conference superiority has been a hotly contested one, with several teams posing strong threats. What does the futures market have to say? Here is how the Eastern Conference title odds shape up.

Milwaukee Bucks (+280)

Bettors now have the defending champs as the odds on favorite to represent the East. Milwaukee has won four straight games, including impressive victories over the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets (with Kevin Durant). The Bucks rank first in the conference in both points per game and offensive efficiency, while reigning finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to look unstoppable on a nightly basis.

If there’s one area of concern for Antetokounmpo and company however, it’s on the defensive end of the floor, where they’ve allowed opponents to score 110 or more points in ten of their last 11 contests.

Brooklyn Nets (+320)

If the regular season ended today the Brooklyn Nets would find themselves in the play-in tournament, yet they still hold the second best odds to make it out of the Eastern Conference. On paper, a healthy Nets squad boasts one of the league’s most talented rosters, and that appears to be the line of thinking for most bettors. With 17 games remaining, the time is now for Steve Nash’s group to put it all together and develop some much-needed chemistry.

Philadelphia 76ers (+325)

The 76ers have seen their odds skyrocket following the club’s acquisition of James Harden. Philadelphia is 5-0 with Harden in the lineup, averaging a robust 125.4 PPG in those contests. Seemingly a flawless fit alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid, Philly’s superstar pairing could very well be the NBA’s best tandem. Whether or not that will translate into postseason success is an open question.

Miami Heat (+450)

One could easily make the argument that Miami holds the most value at its current odds of +450. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record, the Heat have flown under the radar all season long. But make no mistake, this is a very good and well balanced team. They may not be flashy, but Erik Spoelstra’s gang are going to be a tough out for any opponent come playoff time.

Boston Celtics (+850)

A dark horse to make it out of the East, the Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in basketball over the second half of the season. On the heels of the league’s number one ranked defense, and the continued ascent of star forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have managed to win 22 of their last 30 games. While some bettors may point to the team’s uninspired first half, Boston has clearly hit its stride. This may be the highest odds we see on the C’s the rest of the way.

