NCAA Tournament Preview: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech Odds & Picks

#11 Notre Dame vs. #3 Texas Tech Game Details

#11 Notre Dame: 24-10 (15-5) | #3 Texas Tech: 26-9 (12-6)

Date: 03/20/2022 | Time: 7:10 PM ET | TV: TBS

Location: San Diego, CA | Venue: Viejas Arena

#11 Notre Dame vs. #3 Texas Tech Odds

Moneyline: Notre Dame +270 | Texas Tech -345

Spread: Notre Dame +8 (-110) | Texas Tech -8 (-110)

Total: 132.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

#11 Notre Dame vs. #3 Texas Tech Analysis

Notre Dame feels in over their head here. The Fighting Irish have done well to reach the Round of 32, but many believe they should not have made the tournament to begin with. A narrow double-overtime victory over #11 Rutgers in the First Four led to a matchup with reeling #6 Alabama, but #3 Texas Tech feels like a different level compared to the two previous opponents. The Red Raiders have the top-ranked defense in the nation and hung 97 points on first-round opponent #14 Montana State. Texas Tech will be able to handle Notre Dame with ease if they can operate at just a fraction of the efficiency they had in their opening game.

The worry for the Fighting Irish will come from their inability to offensive rebound and give themselves second chances. They rank 334th nationally in offensive rebound percentage, and against the stifling Texas Tech defense, one-and-done possessions won’t work for Notre Dame. Unless it’s a season-high shooting night for the Irish in this one, they will struggle to hangâBack Tech to cover this hefty number.

The Play: Texas Tech -8 (-110)

