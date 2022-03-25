NFL's Taunting Penalty to Remain in Place Moving Forward by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

To the likely dismay of NFL fans everywhere, the league’s much-maligned taunting penalty is not going away anytime soon.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, there is “wide agreement among NFL decision-makers that their 2021 standard for taunting penalties should largely remain in place moving forward.”

A total of 61 taunting penalties were called this past season, the most in the league over at least a 20-year stretch. Of those 61 penalties, 56 were deemed as meeting league standards, which primarily revolves around players standing over their opponent or approaching the opposing sideline in an unsportsmanlike manner.

Regarding the five penalties that did not meet the standards imposed, one was a flag on Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt after exchanging words with a Baltimore Ravens player as the two walked away.

“We’re not looking for that,” said NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent. “The referee can inject, separate them, give them an opportunity [to keep playing]. Celebrate with your teammates was a phrase that was pretty clear. Don’t go back toward your opponent.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Buffalo Bills as early Super Bowl favorites at +650 odds.