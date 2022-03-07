Oilers' Connor McDavid Inks Endorsement Contract With BetMGM Sportsbook by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid has signed an endorsement contract with BetMGM Sportsbook, per Sports Betting Dime’s Robert Duff.

BetMGM dove into the hockey market back in June 2021 when they signed all-time great and former Oiler Wayne Gretzky as a brand ambassador as well. McDavid is officially the first active North American athlete to be partnered with a betting site. Time will tell if this becomes something that opens doors for more athletes around the continent’s four major leagues to become endorsers as sports wagering continues to be legalized around the United States.

McDavid is a four-time All-Star and has won two Hart Memorial Trophies in his seven-year career. He has led the NHL in season points total on three separate occasions and is the current leader for the 2021-22 season. Like Gretzky before him, McDavid is considered the most talented player in the game and the face of the National Hockey League.

