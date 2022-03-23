Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Out vs. Kings Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the league’s injury report, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (rest) has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

It’ll be the second straight game missed due to rest for Brogdon, and you start to wonder if he will eventually be shut down for the season. Indiana has no chance of getting to any play-in spots, and rushing back Brogdon from an Achilles injury that has had him on and off the court throughout the season wouldn’t make much sense in this scenario.

Brogdon has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 36 starts on the season. With him out of the lineup, expect Justin Anderson to start and see plenty of minutes as his replacement at the point guard position.

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

The Indiana Pacers are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, with the total set at 234.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.