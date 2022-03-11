Pelicans' C.J. McCollum Enters Health and Safety Protocols; OUT Friday vs. Hornets by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Currently fighting for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans were dealt a significant blow Thursday.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and is out for Friday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

McCollum joins teammate Brandon Ingram on the Pels’ sideline, who will be out at least a week after an MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain.

McCollum has been fantastic since being acquired by New Orleans at the trade deadline. In 12 games for the Pelicans, the 30-year-old is posting per-game averages of 27.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 52.7% shooting from the floor.

Devonte’ Graham will likely take McCollum’s spot in the starting lineup. Relegated to a bench role upon McCollum’s arrival, Graham should provide significant value for however long the former remains out.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has New Orleans listed as very slight +0.5 favorites on the spread and -108 on the moneyline for tomorrow’s contest.