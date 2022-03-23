Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Guide: LeBron James Leads Lakers Past Philly

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers SportsGrid Betting Model Breakdown

The Los Angeles Lakers are pushing their way up the standings to hang onto their playoff position and if not for the play-in tournament they would be on the outside looking in. LeBron James and company will try to make it wins in three of their past four as they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Based on our projections, there’s an edge in backing the Lakers as home dogs for this inter-conference matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) Date: Wednesday, March 23 | Time: 10:00 pm ET Location: Los Angeles, California | Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers -385 | Lakers +290 Spread: 76ers -7 (-110) | Lakers +7 (-110) Total: 230 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Philadelphia 76ers +800 Los Angeles Lakers +10000

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: 76ers 65.91%|Lakers 34.09% SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Lakers – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Lakers – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 Stars Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game News and Notes

King James is the main factor behind the LA’s success, as he’s scored 36 or more points in five of his past nine games, with the Lakers winning four of those contests. That has elevated the team’s scoring metrics, as Los Angeles is averaging 126.0 points per game over their past three games and 118.2 over their previous 10. LA will once again turn to James as they return home after splitting a four-game road trip.

Playing at home has been the difference for the Lakers this season. Los Angeles has a respectable 20-17 record at home, compared to 11-24 as the visitors. Their defense has been better at Crypto.com Arena, with the Lakers holding their opponents to 3.5 fewer points per game and 45.6% shooting, compared to 47.5% on the road. That could be the difference against a Sixers team who has come out flat over their recent sample.

Philadelphia’s scoring has taken a hit over their recent span, seeing their points per game total drop to 107.1 over their past seven games. That’s impacted their ability to win and cover, with the Sixers going 4-3 straight up and covering the spread in just two of those contests, going 2-4-1. They’ve been worse as the favorites with a 2-5-1 record against the spread over their past eight as betting chalk, failing to cover in three straight as the visitors.

As illustrated, the betting market continues to overestimate the 76ers chances over their current schedule. According to our algorithm, that trend should continue for this non-conference matchup. The projected expected margin of victory pegs the Sixers as -4.8 favorites, leaving an edge in backing the Lakers as +7 dogs. Similarly, we give the Lakers a 34.09% chance of winning, exceeding the 25.64% implied probability of the +290 moneyline price. Backing the Lakers on both is rated as 4-star plays. There’s a more substantive advantage in backing the under, as defense should feature prominently in this marquee matchup. We rate the under as a 5-star play.