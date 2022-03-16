Philadelphia Phillies Reach an Agreement with Kyle Schwarber by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reports the Philadelphia Phillies reached an agreement with Kyle Schwarber on a four-year deal with an AAV just under $20 million.

Phillies have an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending all the usual stuff — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 16, 2022

Schwarber played his first six seasons with the Chicago Cubs before splitting time between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season. In 2021, he had 106 hits in 399 at-bats, racking up 71 RBI and 76 runs. Schwarber also had 32 home runs, a .371 OBP, a .554 SLG, and a career-high .928 OPS. Between the Red Sox and Nationals, Schwarber had a 3.1 WAR.

Schwarber was a 2021 All-star and won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016. He’s a difference-maker and a slugger that will bring power to the Phillies lineup. The 29-year-old has 153 career home runs, 350 RBI, and 371 runs in 664 games.

Last season, Philadelphia finished second in the National League East with an 82-80 record and failed to make the post-season.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Philadelphia Phillies are +4000 to win the 2022 World Series.