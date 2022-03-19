Philadelphia Phillies Sign Outfielder Nick Castellanos by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed Nick Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

Castellanos is known throughout MLB as a very good hitter but one that can be a defensive liability. One may think that wouldn’t be a problem with the designated hitter now available to National League teams, but the Phillies also signed Kyle Schwarber earlier this week. Only one of this duo can play DH; the other will have to play the field. The bottom line is that Phillies pitching staff will love the offense of Castellanos and Schwarber but that defense, oh boy.

There could be quite a few overs coming on those hot summer nights in Philadelphia.

The NL East is looking like a bear of a division this season. The World Series Champion Atlanta Braves reside here and they may have lost Freddie Freeman to free agency but have added Matt Olson and Kenley Jansen this week. The New York Mets had a new payroll threshold named after their owner after adding the likes of Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, among others. The Washington Nationals, who won the World Series just a couple of years ago, signed Nelson Cruz, and the Miami Marlins could have one of the best young pitching staffs the game has seen in quite some time.

