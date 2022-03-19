Rams sign Matthew Stafford to a contract extension by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Rams have signed Matthew Stafford to a contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

The deal is for four years, and $160 million, $135 million is guaranteed. To the victors go the spoilers as Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl championship last season. The former Lion will look to do so again next season, and the Rams have been giving him plenty of ammunition with the addition of wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency on Thursday.

Let’s not forget that Robert Woods should return from this season after ACL surgery, and the team hasn’t given up hope of re-signing Odell Beckham, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. While we may have doubts that the Rams would want to keep all three of these WRs and Cooper Kupp, if they did, it might just be the best WR corps of all time.

The Rams also might be feeling a bit of disrespect. Even though they are the defending champs, LA only has the third-best odds to go back to back as they are +1200. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +700 and Green Bay Packers at +1100 are favored ahead of the Rams in the NFC. You can find all your NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.